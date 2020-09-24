Possible record heat on the way

Clear

Amarillo

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello everyone,

Today through Monday could feel like summer in fall, as a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s will be felt.  This afternoon should see southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, with highs around 90.  Tomorrow may definitely feel like summer with temperatures topping out close to 95.  In fact, for Amarillo, 95 would tie the old record set from just last year!  Dalhart and Borger could also break records tomorrow with highs of 93 and 97 respectively.  Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will continue unseasonably hot with upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Tuesday should finally see temperatures cooling back into the 70’s.  

Regarding precipitation – rain chances, unfortunately, still look to be slim to none for the next 7 days. 

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast.  The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

