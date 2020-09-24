Possible record heat on the way

Hello everyone,

Today through Monday could feel like summer in fall, as a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s will be felt. This afternoon should see southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, with highs around 90. Tomorrow may definitely feel like summer with temperatures topping out close to 95. In fact, for Amarillo, 95 would tie the old record set from just last year! Dalhart and Borger could also break records tomorrow with highs of 93 and 97 respectively. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will continue unseasonably hot with upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Tuesday should finally see temperatures cooling back into the 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – rain chances, unfortunately, still look to be slim to none for the next 7 days.

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast. The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris