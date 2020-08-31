Late August cold front

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Greetings,

The hot and humid weather from yesterday will give way to blustery and markedly cooler conditions today. The cold front causing this temperature change is plowing south this morning, with northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Highs this afternoon should respond, holding steady in the upper 70’s and 80’s.

Tomorrow (September 1), and the rest of this week will follow suit, with seasonal temperatures in the 80’s, along with a few low 90’s here or there.

Rainfall wise – showers and thunderstorms could still dot the landscape for today through Wednesday. Any storm that forms might pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Our southern counties are marginally favored today, while widespread activity could return for tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris