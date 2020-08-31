Late August cold front

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings, 

The hot and humid weather from yesterday will give way to blustery and markedly cooler conditions today.  The cold front causing this temperature change is plowing south this morning, with northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Highs this afternoon should respond, holding steady in the upper 70’s and 80’s. 

Tomorrow (September 1), and the rest of this week will follow suit, with seasonal temperatures in the 80’s, along with a few low 90’s here or there. 

Rainfall wise – showers and thunderstorms could still dot the landscape for today through Wednesday.  Any storm that forms might pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Our southern counties are marginally favored today, while widespread activity could return for tomorrow. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss