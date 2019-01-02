Sunshine For Some, Snow to the South Video Video

Hello folks and good Wednesday morning. It's very cold outside to start the day but the wind has diminished considerably so the wind chill is only down to a few degrees. Dress warmly before heading outdoors but conditions will improve this afternoon with sunshine returning and highs in the 30s and 40s.

The system that brought us the Arctic air will move over our southern counties this evening to bring snow, while folks to the north will miss out thanks to the shift in track. From tonight into tomorrow afternoon, the southeastern Texas Panhandle could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow, while it looks as if we'll be lucky to see any here in town. Temperatures fall to the teens and 20s Thursday morning and then rise to the 30s and 40s for the day time, with colder conditions where the snow will be lingering.



Much warmer weather takes over from Friday through the weekend as sunshine comes to the entire area. We'll see highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s again.



Have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 49

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 32

6": 35



Relative Humidity:

AM: 85%

PM: 36%



Drying Potential: Low



Pan Evaporation: 0.09"