Unseasonably warm end to our week

Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today will continue unseasonably nice with sunshine, light northerly winds, and temperatures back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Amarillo once more could top out around 80.  Tomorrow should follow suit with highs close to 80, while Saturday and Sunday may turn windy and slightly cooler with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Monday and Tuesday look to continue the downward trend with windy and chilly temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. 

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain is expected through Saturday.  Sunday, however, might see a few thunderstorms, followed by a cold wintry mix of rain and snow early next week.  

Be sure to keep an eye on updated forecasts, as we get closer to Monday and Tuesday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

