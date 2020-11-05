Unseasonably warm end to our week

Today will continue unseasonably nice with sunshine, light northerly winds, and temperatures back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo once more could top out around 80. Tomorrow should follow suit with highs close to 80, while Saturday and Sunday may turn windy and slightly cooler with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Monday and Tuesday look to continue the downward trend with windy and chilly temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain is expected through Saturday. Sunday, however, might see a few thunderstorms, followed by a cold wintry mix of rain and snow early next week.

Be sure to keep an eye on updated forecasts, as we get closer to Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris