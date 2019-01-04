Sunny Weather and Warmer Conditions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hello folks and good Friday morning! We're starting off with a clear sky, and lows in the 20s and 30s but we'll see nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s, with the cooler air where snow hasn't melted yet.



Quite a bit if not all of the snow melts this weekend as we get on a warning trend that brings even a few 70s. We'll feel stronger winds by Sunday, in the 15 to 25 mph range and Monday morning's winds will top those, bringing in some cooler air, just in time for the beginning of the new semester. That system does not look to have enough moisture for precipitation at this time. Mild weather resumes through the middle of next week.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

