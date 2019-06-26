Summertime heat; springtime storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Good Wednesday evening,

Seasonal summertime weather is on tap for today with breezy southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 90’s. Thunderstorms could also be part of the mix with activity moving in from New Mexico later today. A few of the storms that form may pulse strong to marginally severe. Sudden strong wind gusts, hail, lightning, and brief downpours would be the main threats. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms might occur across our far western counties for tomorrow through this weekend. Most of the activity would be during the evening and overnight hours. Temperature-wise, tomorrow through Sunday looks to see highs in the low to mid 90’s every afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris