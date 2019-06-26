Summertime heat; springtime storms

Live Now
Fair

Amarillo

83°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

83°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

81°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

 Good Wednesday evening, 

Seasonal summertime weather is on tap for today with breezy southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 90’s.  Thunderstorms could also be part of the mix with activity moving in from New Mexico later today.  A few of the storms that form may pulse strong to marginally severe.  Sudden strong wind gusts, hail, lightning, and brief downpours would be the main threats.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms might occur across our far western counties for tomorrow through this weekend.  Most of the activity would be during the evening and overnight hours.  Temperature-wise, tomorrow through Sunday looks to see highs in the low to mid 90’s every afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

