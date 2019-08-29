Summertime heat / possible storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Summertime heat returns for this afternoon and tomorrow with more sunshine, and dry southwesterly winds. Temperatures look to warm into the mid 90’s today, and the low to mid 90’s tomorrow. Saturday and Sunday could turn slightly cooler with the mid to upper 80’s, followed by Monday, Labor Day, with highs around 93.

On the rain side of the equation, more than likely, dry weather today, while tomorrow and Saturday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this juncture, severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, occasional pockets of small hail, and locally heavy downpours. Less chances of rain look to be around on Sunday and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris