Nice day with one or two storms

Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today will see temperatures ranging from the 80’s north, to the upper 80’s to mid 90’s central and south.  Amarillo should top out close to a hot high of 90.  Slightly cooler weather looks to work south across the area tomorrow, with a blend of upper 70’s north, to the 80’s elsewhere, including for Amarillo.  Also, a storm or two might develop across our southeast counties during the early evening hours.

Hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend, but overall, it appears that the weather will be quiet through early next week.  Temperatures on Saturday should hold steady in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, while Sunday and Monday could heat up close to 90.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

