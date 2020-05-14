Nice day with one or two storms

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today will see temperatures ranging from the 80’s north, to the upper 80’s to mid 90’s central and south. Amarillo should top out close to a hot high of 90. Slightly cooler weather looks to work south across the area tomorrow, with a blend of upper 70’s north, to the 80’s elsewhere, including for Amarillo. Also, a storm or two might develop across our southeast counties during the early evening hours.

Hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend, but overall, it appears that the weather will be quiet through early next week. Temperatures on Saturday should hold steady in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, while Sunday and Monday could heat up close to 90.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris