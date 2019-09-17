Summertime heat and increasing rain chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Temperatures are starting out in the 60’s under a partly cloudy sky. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. As a result, afternoon highs will heat back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out around 90. Tomorrow will follow suit, while Thursday through Sunday look to see temperatures staying close to the mid-80s.

Regarding rainfall, chances stay rather meager through tomorrow. Thursday through Saturday, however, could see some thunderstorm activity daily. Typical hazards will include sudden strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and occasional pockets of hail. By the way, the chances of rain on Thursday and Friday could be upwards of 50 percent. We’ll see! Please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris