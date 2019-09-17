Summertime heat and increasing rain chances

Mostly Cloudy

Amarillo

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
64°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

87°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Hereford

91°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 88°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Dalhart

90°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 87°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
58°F Clear
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Perryton

91°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 88°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Pampa

91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Temperatures are starting out in the 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph.  As a result, afternoon highs will heat back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Amarillo should top out around 90.  Tomorrow will follow suit, while Thursday through Sunday look to see temperatures staying close to the mid-80s.

Regarding rainfall, chances stay rather meager through tomorrow.  Thursday through Saturday, however, could see some thunderstorm activity daily.  Typical hazards will include sudden strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and occasional pockets of hail.  By the way, the chances of rain on Thursday and Friday could be upwards of 50 percent.  We’ll see!  Please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

