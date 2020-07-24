Seasonal heat, and tropical rain?

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
20 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
17 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

94°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
mph
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Greetings,

High pressure aloft looks to keep thunderstorms at a minimum for today, and throughout the weekend.  Now in saying this, stray storms might pop-up just about anywhere across our area from time to time.  If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.  Temperature-wise, seasonal July heat will continue daily with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s for today through Sunday, and for all of this next week. 

Monday through Wednesday could become interesting, depending on where a tropical low travels, once it comes ashore (more than likely), as a tropical storm – somewhere between the Texas Coastal-bend and Northern Mexico.  If the rich tropical moisture associated with the remnant low swings up this way, our chances for rain could go up markedly from Monday through midweek.  Heavy downpours and areas of flooding would become the main concerns.  Now, while this setup for tropical thunderstorms is plausible, it is not set in stone, and more times than not, our area is left very humid but dry, with temperatures heating up to higher values during the day.  In the end, only time will tell.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

