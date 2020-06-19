Live Weather Blog: Tracking a late spring cold front and thunderstorms

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Hello everyone,

Showers and thunderstorms are still expected for today, as a late springtime cold front slowly sags south into the area. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to possibly severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Another concern is lightning, which might act as an ignition source for a wildfire. Regarding temperatures, today will see a wide range, with highs only in the 70’s and low 80’s north of the front, and upper 80’s and low 90’s to the south.

Tomorrow (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), will continue with a slight chance of storms. Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area during evening hours from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico. A blend of 80’s and low 90’s are expected.

Sunday (Father’s Day), looks to be hot and dry with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s area wide, along with a few low 100’s. But not to worry, less hot conditions return on Monday with the low 90’s, followed by the 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, additional chances of thunderstorms look to return on both days.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Have safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

