Live Weather Blog: Tracking a late spring cold front and thunderstorms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

83°F Few Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
28 mph E
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

Showers and thunderstorms are still expected for today, as a late springtime cold front slowly sags south into the area.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong to possibly severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  Another concern is lightning, which might act as an ignition source for a wildfire.  Regarding temperatures, today will see a wide range, with highs only in the 70’s and low 80’s north of the front, and upper 80’s and low 90’s to the south.

Tomorrow (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), will continue with a slight chance of storms.  Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area during evening hours from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico.  A blend of 80’s and low 90’s are expected.

 Sunday (Father’s Day), looks to be hot and dry with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s area wide, along with a few low 100’s.  But not to worry, less hot conditions return on Monday with the low 90’s, followed by the 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.  Also, additional chances of thunderstorms look to return on both days.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Have safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Severe Weather Updates and Pictures below:

5:31 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:30 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:15 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

5:06 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

4:50 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

4:30 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

4:29 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

3:40 PM:

4:14 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

4:15 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

