Typical summertime heat and scattered thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 67F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

97°F Few Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
26 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

West to northwest flow aloft will continue to steer evening and late-night thunderstorms into our area through Sunday.  Our counties in Eastern New Mexico and the western combined Panhandles will be most favored for rain.  A few of the storms might be able to drift into our central counties from time to time, before fizzling out.  Heavy rain, sudden high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns with the strongest of thunderstorms.  Of course, always be aware of lightning!

Regarding temperatures – today will see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Tomorrow through Sunday looks to follow suit with 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday and Tuesday could skyrocket into the upper 90’s, to around 100.

Thunderstorms might return on Wednesday, July 1.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

