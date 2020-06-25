Typical summertime heat and scattered thunderstorms

Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 67F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

West to northwest flow aloft will continue to steer evening and late-night thunderstorms into our area through Sunday. Our counties in Eastern New Mexico and the western combined Panhandles will be most favored for rain. A few of the storms might be able to drift into our central counties from time to time, before fizzling out. Heavy rain, sudden high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns with the strongest of thunderstorms. Of course, always be aware of lightning!

Regarding temperatures – today will see a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tomorrow through Sunday looks to follow suit with 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday and Tuesday could skyrocket into the upper 90’s, to around 100.

Thunderstorms might return on Wednesday, July 1.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris