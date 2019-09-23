Summer heat in fall, and storm chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Welcome to fall everyone,

The autumnal equinox occurred at 2:50 am.  Today, for our first day of fall, the weather is starting out on a slightly cool note with morning lows in the 50’s.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming back into the low 80’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow should see highs around 87, while Wednesday through the upcoming weekend looks to stay unseasonably warm, with a mix of 80’s and a few low 90’s, daily.

Regarding rain chances, a few hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible this evening, followed by widely scattered storms for tomorrow and Wednesday.  Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.  As of this writing, our central and southern counties should have the best chance of rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

