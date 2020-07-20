Early week storms with seasonal summertime heat

Hello everyone,

Seasonal summertime heat is expected for this week with afternoon temperatures warming throughout the range of 90’s each day. Any 100’s should be few and far between. For Amarillo today, our surface winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 20 mph, with highs around 95. Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with southerly winds, and afternoon highs mainly in the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, after this morning’s hit or miss thundershowers fizzle away around dawn, additional widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible for later today. The highest concentration of storms could be across our far west, and northern counties this evening. The chance of rain for Amarillo looks to be around 30 percent. Any thunderstorm that forms could produce sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail. Please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location. Tomorrow and Wednesday will continue with a 20% to 30% chance of rain, while Thursday through Sunday looks to stay mostly sunny, dry, and hot.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris