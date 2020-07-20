Early week storms with seasonal summertime heat

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
mph
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Hello everyone,

Seasonal summertime heat is expected for this week with afternoon temperatures warming throughout the range of 90’s each day.  Any 100’s should be few and far between.  For Amarillo today, our surface winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 20 mph, with highs around 95.  Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with southerly winds, and afternoon highs mainly in the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, after this morning’s hit or miss thundershowers fizzle away around dawn, additional widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible for later today.  The highest concentration of storms could be across our far west, and northern counties this evening.  The chance of rain for Amarillo looks to be around 30 percent.  Any thunderstorm that forms could produce sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail.  Please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.  Tomorrow and Wednesday will continue with a 20% to 30% chance of rain, while Thursday through Sunday looks to stay mostly sunny, dry, and hot.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss