‘First week of June’ weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Today and tomorrow will be characterized by a mostly sunny sky, southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures reaching back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Unfortunately, unless you live along the New Mexico state line, and points west, the chances of rain will stay slim to none.

All thunderstorm activity will continue to surround the New Mexico and Colorado high country on Wednesday and Thursday with little hopes of rain for the Panhandles.  Lack of precipitation, and the strong June sun will allow temperatures to soar into the 90’s during the afternoon.  In fact, a few locations might see highs close to 100.

The summertime heat will continue on Friday and Saturday with a mix of 90’s and low 100’s, while Sunday may ease back into the low 90’s.  Also, a slight chance of showers and storms could return for all three days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

