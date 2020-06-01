‘First week of June’ weather outlook

Today and tomorrow will be characterized by a mostly sunny sky, southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures reaching back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Unfortunately, unless you live along the New Mexico state line, and points west, the chances of rain will stay slim to none.

All thunderstorm activity will continue to surround the New Mexico and Colorado high country on Wednesday and Thursday with little hopes of rain for the Panhandles. Lack of precipitation, and the strong June sun will allow temperatures to soar into the 90’s during the afternoon. In fact, a few locations might see highs close to 100.

The summertime heat will continue on Friday and Saturday with a mix of 90’s and low 100’s, while Sunday may ease back into the low 90’s. Also, a slight chance of showers and storms could return for all three days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris