AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday Afternoon,

Sunshine and heat are the name of the game as the summer doldrums have kicked in.  This afternoon should see variable winds of 5 to 15 mph, with highs around 96.  Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with daytime temperatures in the 90’s and low 100’s.  Please remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and find some shade.  Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Rainfall wise, northwest flow thunderstorms may visit our west and northwestern counties nightly, but the chances of seeing showers in Amarillo looks to be very slim this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

