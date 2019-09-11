Sultry and breezy with more storms

Fair

Amarillo

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
61°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy folks and welcome to Wednesday. It’s another humid but not unpleasant morning. The afternoon is looking to continue our above average heat. We’ll top out in the 80s and 90s with brisk south winds at 15 to 25 mph under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll look for thunderstorms to develop in New Mexico and move into the Texas Panhandle for the late afternoon hours. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main threats, along with lightning.

Tomorrow, a frontal boundary arrives in the afternoon to increase the chance for rain, especially after 6 pm with precipitation over the southern half of the Texas Panhandle, so be ready to head indoors if a storm gets close. We’ll cool off a few degrees from today’s highs.

A few showers will continue into Friday morning but the rest of the day will be even less hot with day time temperatures in the low 80s. This weekend starts another warming trend as we see dry conditions return.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

