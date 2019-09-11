Sultry and breezy with more storms

Howdy folks and welcome to Wednesday. It’s another humid but not unpleasant morning. The afternoon is looking to continue our above average heat. We’ll top out in the 80s and 90s with brisk south winds at 15 to 25 mph under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll look for thunderstorms to develop in New Mexico and move into the Texas Panhandle for the late afternoon hours. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main threats, along with lightning.



Tomorrow, a frontal boundary arrives in the afternoon to increase the chance for rain, especially after 6 pm with precipitation over the southern half of the Texas Panhandle, so be ready to head indoors if a storm gets close. We’ll cool off a few degrees from today’s highs.



A few showers will continue into Friday morning but the rest of the day will be even less hot with day time temperatures in the low 80s. This weekend starts another warming trend as we see dry conditions return.



Have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin