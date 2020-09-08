Unusually cold and wet week on tap

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Greetings,

Unusually cold weather arrives today and may cause record low temperatures by tomorrow morning. The much-advertised cold front is barreling south through the Panhandles this morning. Brisk north winds will increase upwards of 25 to 45 mph, with much higher gusts, causing daytime highs to hover only in the 50’s and 60’s. As night falls, temperatures could tumble to new record lows with some locations starting out barely above the freezing mark by early tomorrow morning. If Amarillo chills into the upper 30’s, we would break the old record low of 44, set back in 1941. Tomorrow afternoon will stay unseasonably chilly with highs only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. The upper 30’s and low 40’s look to return early Thursday, while afternoon highs should modify back into the 60’s during the afternoon. Friday will see the 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Saturday and Sunday.

Regarding precipitation – today and tomorrow could be covered up with widespread rain showers. Cold air aloft may allow for a wintry mix of light snow and sleet to fall across our far northwestern counties. Little to no accumulations are expected, due to above freezing conditions, and warm soil temperatures. Additional hit or miss rain showers will be possible area wide on Thursday and Friday, before clearing out for the weekend.

Lastly, be prepared for much colder weather today and tomorrow. The coats and sweaters will definitely come in handy for both days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

