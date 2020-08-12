August heat-wave underway

Hello everyone,

Hot high pressure aloft looks to temporarily halt our chances of rain for today through Friday. Now in saying this, a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm could still pop-up here or there, but the odds are very low for any one location. Instead, this ridge of high pressure aloft will allow for summertime heat to build, and bake many locations with afternoon temperatures reaching 100, or hotter. Amarillo could top out around 102 today, 104 tomorrow, and 103 on Friday. All three of these days will put us into record high territory. Good news, however, this August heat-wave will give way to the less hot 90’s for the weekend, and possibly a few upper 80’s early next week.

Regarding rain chances, they do increase back into the 20 to 30% range starting on Saturday…lasting through next Wednesday.

In the meantime, remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris