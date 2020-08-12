August heat-wave underway

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
75°F Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone, 

Hot high pressure aloft looks to temporarily halt our chances of rain for today through Friday.  Now in saying this, a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm could still pop-up here or there, but the odds are very low for any one location.  Instead, this ridge of high pressure aloft will allow for summertime heat to build, and bake many locations with afternoon temperatures reaching 100, or hotter.  Amarillo could top out around 102 today, 104 tomorrow, and 103 on Friday.  All three of these days will put us into record high territory.  Good news, however, this August heat-wave will give way to the less hot 90’s for the weekend, and possibly a few upper 80’s early next week. 

Regarding rain chances, they do increase back into the 20 to 30% range starting on Saturday…lasting through next Wednesday. 

In the meantime, remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, and try to stay in an air-conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss