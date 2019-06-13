Stormy weather returns...

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT) - Hi everyone.

Hit or miss thundershowers from early this morning will give way to a much stronger round of convection this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing over the New Mexico mountains will march this way, arriving into the Panhandles around sunset. Heavy rain, high winds, and pockets of hail will be the main hazards. The tornado threat should be low, but lightning is always a concern! All storm activity should exit our area in the predawn hours of tomorrow. Speaking of Friday; the weather turns windy and hot! We go from the 70’s and low 80’s today, into the low to mid 90’s tomorrow. Saturday stays summer-like, with the hot 90’s in place. By Sunday (Father’s Day), a weak cold front moves through, dropping temperatures back into the breezy 80’s. The 80’s look to continue on Monday, followed by a return to the low 90’s Tuesday. Rainfall wise, hit or miss thunderstorms might be possible over the weekend, becoming more expansive on Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris