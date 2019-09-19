Stormy nights ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look return area wide for today, tomorrow, and Saturday.  Now in saying this, it will not be a blanket coverage, and not all locations will see rain. But where it does comes down, it could pour.  In fact, if storms train, or move over the same spots, flooding could become an issue.  The other hazards in play will be sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, and possibly some pockets of small hail.  Additional thunderstorms could return for next week, as tropical moisture streams in from the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Regarding temperatures…with the expected cloud cover and rain chances, afternoon highs look to be held in the 80’s from today through early next week.

Have a great day everyone, keep the umbrellas handy, and hope for rain! We need the moisture!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

