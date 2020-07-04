Stormy, Fourth of July weekend outlook

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Happy Independence Day everyone!

This year’s Fourth of July will start out mild with morning lows close to 70. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, heating back into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 94. Also, another round of thunderstorms will develop on a scattered basis later today, drifting southeast across the area this evening. Any storm that forms, could have sudden downburst winds, heavy rainfall, and pockets of small hail. Lightning, of course, is always a concern with any thunderstorm! All activity should fizzle out after midnight.

Tomorrow and Monday may see a repeat performance with scattered storms during the evening hours, and afternoon highs trading off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

In the end, don’t cancel any outdoor plans due to weather, but just be ready to head to shelter if a thunderstorm is close to your location. One more time, lightning is always a concern will all storms!

Have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris