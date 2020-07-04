Stormy, Fourth of July weekend outlook

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Happy Independence Day everyone!

This year’s Fourth of July will start out mild with morning lows close to 70.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, heating back into the 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around 94.  Also, another round of thunderstorms will develop on a scattered basis later today, drifting southeast across the area this evening.  Any storm that forms, could have sudden downburst winds, heavy rainfall, and pockets of small hail.  Lightning, of course, is always a concern with any thunderstorm!  All activity should fizzle out after midnight.

Tomorrow and Monday may see a repeat performance with scattered storms during the evening hours, and afternoon highs trading off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

In the end, don’t cancel any outdoor plans due to weather, but just be ready to head to shelter if a thunderstorm is close to your location.  One more time, lightning is always a concern will all storms!

Have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

