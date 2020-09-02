Warm September temperatures, along with decreasing chances of rain

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

Dalhart

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Hi everyone, 

The widely scattered thundershowers from early this morning should be winding down around, or shortly after daybreak.  Additional isolated storms could develop later today, favoring our southern counties.  At this time, severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorm that forms could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. 

After today, the chance for showers and storms becomes very limited through Saturday.  Isolated activity could be seen on Sunday, followed by, possibly, widespread activity next Tuesday with much cooler weather in store for the area. 

Speaking of cooler weather, today will continue nice with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Tomorrow through Sunday, however, looks to warm back to seasonal values with a blend of upper 80’s and a few low 90’s.  Monday (Labor Day), will follow suit, while Tuesday might see temperatures only in the 60’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

