Warm September temperatures, along with decreasing chances of rain

Hi everyone,

The widely scattered thundershowers from early this morning should be winding down around, or shortly after daybreak. Additional isolated storms could develop later today, favoring our southern counties. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorm that forms could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.

After today, the chance for showers and storms becomes very limited through Saturday. Isolated activity could be seen on Sunday, followed by, possibly, widespread activity next Tuesday with much cooler weather in store for the area.

Speaking of cooler weather, today will continue nice with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow through Sunday, however, looks to warm back to seasonal values with a blend of upper 80’s and a few low 90’s. Monday (Labor Day), will follow suit, while Tuesday might see temperatures only in the 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris