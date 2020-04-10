Unsettled Easter weekend weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
26 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
26 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
28 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
51°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Our Good Friday weather looks to be unsettled, as an upper-level low slowly lumbers this way from the west coast.  A mostly cloudy sky will continue with breezy southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 mph.  These moisture-laden winds could help to develop isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region.  Our southern counties look to have the best chance for a few storms.  Severe weather should be limited to brief downpours, sudden strong winds, and pockets of small hail.  Temperatures today will range from the upper 50’s to the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow will see the upper-level low nudge its way into southern New Mexico with additional showers and thunderstorms developing across Texas.  For our area, the eastern counties may have the best chance at storms, as a dryline/cold front intersection occurs.  Some severe weather looks possible with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours.  Temperatures tomorrow could reach back into the 70’s.

Easter Sunday will see the upper-level low moving south and east of our region, pulling a cold front south through the Panhandles.  A passing rain shower or two looks possible on Easter night with temperatures holding steady in the blustery cool 50’s and low 60’s during the day.

Lastly, Monday evening through Tuesday morning could still offer a rain/snow mix with lows in the 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s. 

Have a safe, secure, and healthy Easter Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

