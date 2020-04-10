Unsettled Easter weekend weather

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Hello everyone,

Our Good Friday weather looks to be unsettled, as an upper-level low slowly lumbers this way from the west coast. A mostly cloudy sky will continue with breezy southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. These moisture-laden winds could help to develop isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region. Our southern counties look to have the best chance for a few storms. Severe weather should be limited to brief downpours, sudden strong winds, and pockets of small hail. Temperatures today will range from the upper 50’s to the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow will see the upper-level low nudge its way into southern New Mexico with additional showers and thunderstorms developing across Texas. For our area, the eastern counties may have the best chance at storms, as a dryline/cold front intersection occurs. Some severe weather looks possible with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Temperatures tomorrow could reach back into the 70’s.

Easter Sunday will see the upper-level low moving south and east of our region, pulling a cold front south through the Panhandles. A passing rain shower or two looks possible on Easter night with temperatures holding steady in the blustery cool 50’s and low 60’s during the day.

Lastly, Monday evening through Tuesday morning could still offer a rain/snow mix with lows in the 20’s, and highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s.

Have a safe, secure, and healthy Easter Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris