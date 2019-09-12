Storms and less heat on the horizon

Fair

Amarillo

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
62°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dumas

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
59°F Showers Late
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
61°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
56°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
56°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
62°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning friends. The next front to make things feel a bit more like Fall comes today, which will bring more widespread rain to the High Plains. Temperatures are down into the 60s and low 70s, and there is ample moisture. Thankfully, the wind won’t be as strong as it has been lately. The front passes I-40 by the early afternoon, and thunderstorms will develop along it as it moves to the south. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans just yet, but be able to move indoors if a storm gets close. Strong wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the main threats, along with frequent lightning. Our northern counties will be too far behind the front for any rain, but the trade-off is highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. South of the front, we’ll see a few 90s.

A few cells will linger on overnight, generally south of I-40 and tomorrow morning will feel cooler. There will be some energy still above the Panhandles Friday afternoon that may allow for pop-up showers as we only heat up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday brings back dry and warmer-than-average weather which will continue into next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

