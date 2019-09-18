Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a mostly clear and calm start to the day, which will lead to yet another unseasonably hot afternoon. By 12 pm, we’ll reach the mid 80s and then rise to the low 90s between 4 and 5. The difference about today? Weaker wind, coming from the south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms later on are not out of the question but most of the area will miss out on rain.
More of us will see showers and storms tomorrow afternoon as the set up looks much better for precipitation. If a storm develops or moves nearby, make sure to head indoors. Thursday’s temperatures will be a few degrees lower than what we deal with today.
The chance for afternoon and overnight storms continues Friday and Saturday as well as highs start to come down a bit more. Another round of rain kicks next week off.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Still hot and higher rain chances
Amarillo76°F Fair Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas77°F Fair Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford78°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton76°F Fair Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa80°F Fair Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
