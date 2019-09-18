Still hot and higher rain chances

Fair

Amarillo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a mostly clear and calm start to the day, which will lead to yet another unseasonably hot afternoon. By 12 pm, we’ll reach the mid 80s and then rise to the low 90s between 4 and 5. The difference about today? Weaker wind, coming from the south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms later on are not out of the question but most of the area will miss out on rain.

More of us will see showers and storms tomorrow afternoon as the set up looks much better for precipitation. If a storm develops or moves nearby, make sure to head indoors. Thursday’s temperatures will be a few degrees lower than what we deal with today.

The chance for afternoon and overnight storms continues Friday and Saturday as well as highs start to come down a bit more. Another round of rain kicks next week off.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

