From dry and hot weather to increasing chances of rain

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
29 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

94°F Broken Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Greetings,

Today will be another breezy, dry, and hot day.  Under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures should heat back into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s for this afternoon.  Amarillo will top out in the low 90’s.  Tomorrow through Friday looks to follow suit with windy conditions and highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  At the same time, however, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for all three days.  While rain is certainly welcome, lightning could become an ignition source for wildfires.  Hopefully the rain will win out.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), look to continue with a slight chance of storms.  Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico.  We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

