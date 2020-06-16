From dry and hot weather to increasing chances of rain

Greetings,

Today will be another breezy, dry, and hot day. Under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures should heat back into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s for this afternoon. Amarillo will top out in the low 90’s. Tomorrow through Friday looks to follow suit with windy conditions and highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. At the same time, however, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible for all three days. While rain is certainly welcome, lightning could become an ignition source for wildfires. Hopefully the rain will win out.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), look to continue with a slight chance of storms. Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris