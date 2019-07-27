Staying ahead of the weather this weekend…

Good Saturday Morning.

Our last weekend of July will be very typical with hot weather during the afternoon hours. Today and tomorrow will see highs back in the low to mid 90’s. Monday may be slightly cooler with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday will be, just hot, with temperatures close to 100. Thursday (August 1), and Friday look to continue steamy, with highs around the century mark.

Rainfall wise, northwest flow thunderstorms will continue to drift into our far west and northwest counties tonight, while widespread storms may be possible late tomorrow night. Severe weather is not expected, but stay alert to lightning, sudden microburst winds, and locally heavy downpours. Rain chances wind down quickly from Monday afternoon through Friday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris