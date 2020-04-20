Stormy start to our week

Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday afternoon,

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms could drift across our northern counties this afternoon and evening, exiting the Eastern Panhandles tonight.  Be aware of sudden gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours.  Amarillo and points south are not expected to see rain today.  Temperatures look nice area wide, warming back into the 70’s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday may have a better chance of stormy weather, as an upper-level low drifts overhead.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms look promising at this time, with some severe weather possible.  Pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain appear to be the main threats.  Lightning of course, is always a hazard, whether the storms are severe or not.  Temperatures look to trade off between the upper 60’s to mid-70’s for both days.

Thursday will be breezy, dry, and warmer with highs in the low 80’s, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should hold steady in the 70’s.  Additional showers and thunderstorms might occur over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

