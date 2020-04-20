Stormy start to our week

Good Monday afternoon,

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms could drift across our northern counties this afternoon and evening, exiting the Eastern Panhandles tonight. Be aware of sudden gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours. Amarillo and points south are not expected to see rain today. Temperatures look nice area wide, warming back into the 70’s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday may have a better chance of stormy weather, as an upper-level low drifts overhead. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look promising at this time, with some severe weather possible. Pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain appear to be the main threats. Lightning of course, is always a hazard, whether the storms are severe or not. Temperatures look to trade off between the upper 60’s to mid-70’s for both days.

Thursday will be breezy, dry, and warmer with highs in the low 80’s, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should hold steady in the 70’s. Additional showers and thunderstorms might occur over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris