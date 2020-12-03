Serene December weather returns

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous


The upper-level storm system giving our eastern counties near blizzard conditions and heavy snow over the past 12 hours or so, will be departing to our east throughout today.  In its wake, a clearing sky will be seen from west to east, along with diminishing winds out of the north at 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will stay chilly, however, with highs only in the 30’s to around 40.  Also, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and drive very cautiously!  Undoubtedly, roadways will be slick and snowpacked across the Eastern Panhandles, Southern Kansas, and Western Oklahoma. 

Tomorrow should see a vast improvement with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 50.  Saturday and Sunday will follow suit with temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Monday looks to hold steady in the 50’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could moderate back into the 60’s. 

As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss