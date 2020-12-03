Serene December weather returns



The upper-level storm system giving our eastern counties near blizzard conditions and heavy snow over the past 12 hours or so, will be departing to our east throughout today. In its wake, a clearing sky will be seen from west to east, along with diminishing winds out of the north at 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay chilly, however, with highs only in the 30’s to around 40. Also, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and drive very cautiously! Undoubtedly, roadways will be slick and snowpacked across the Eastern Panhandles, Southern Kansas, and Western Oklahoma.

Tomorrow should see a vast improvement with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 50. Saturday and Sunday will follow suit with temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Monday looks to hold steady in the 50’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could moderate back into the 60’s.

As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris