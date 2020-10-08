Dry weather and unseasonably hot temperatures continue

Hello everyone,

No changes to speak of, dry weather and above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend; and yes, a few record highs could be in jeopardy from time to time. Today’s weather will include sunshine, possible haze and smoke, and southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should warm back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with dry breezes, and highs close to 90, while windy and much cooler conditions are expected by Sunday evening.

Speaking of Sunday evening, and also Monday (Columbus Day), a slight chance of precipitation could occur across our northern counties, as an upper-level low moves across Kansas. Unfortunately though, little to no rain is expected, and instead, the weather will just be windy and cool. High temperatures on Monday might only reach into the 60’s and low 70’s.

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will creep back into the forecast. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris