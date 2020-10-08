Dry weather and unseasonably hot temperatures continue

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 49F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone, 

No changes to speak of, dry weather and above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend; and yes, a few record highs could be in jeopardy from time to time.  Today’s weather will include sunshine, possible haze and smoke, and southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should warm back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with dry breezes, and highs close to 90, while windy and much cooler conditions are expected by Sunday evening. 

Speaking of Sunday evening, and also Monday (Columbus Day), a slight chance of precipitation could occur across our northern counties, as an upper-level low moves across Kansas.  Unfortunately though, little to no rain is expected, and instead, the weather will just be windy and cool.  High temperatures on Monday might only reach into the 60’s and low 70’s.  

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will creep back into the forecast.  Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss