August to September weather + stormy weather tonight

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

87°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone, 

We are starting off September with a cold front pulling up stationary across our region.  This frontal boundary could act as a focal point for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms later today…lasting into the overnight hours.  We’re not looking at severe weather per se, but a few of the storms could occasionally pulse to strong levels producing sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Additional hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow, while very isolated activity may occur on Thursday and Friday. 

Regarding temperatures, today looks to be a very seasonal day with a blend of 80’s.  Tomorrow may be slightly less warm with a mix of upper 70’s and low 80’s.  The upper 80’s, and even a few low 90’s could return for Thursday through Saturday, followed by the lower 80’s on Sunday.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

