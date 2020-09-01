August to September weather + stormy weather tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

59°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Hello everyone,

We are starting off September with a cold front pulling up stationary across our region. This frontal boundary could act as a focal point for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms later today…lasting into the overnight hours. We’re not looking at severe weather per se, but a few of the storms could occasionally pulse to strong levels producing sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow, while very isolated activity may occur on Thursday and Friday.

Regarding temperatures, today looks to be a very seasonal day with a blend of 80’s. Tomorrow may be slightly less warm with a mix of upper 70’s and low 80’s. The upper 80’s, and even a few low 90’s could return for Thursday through Saturday, followed by the lower 80’s on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris