Seasonal week of December weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Much cooler weather is in store for today, as a fast moving cold front barrels south across the region. Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s throughout the day with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Wind chills could hold steady in the 30’s with the sky becoming overcast during the afternoon. Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, a few flurries or sprinkles might be possible this evening, while the best chances of rain looks to stay well south of the Texas Panhandle.

Tomorrow morning will see a clearing sky in the predawn hours with temperatures chilling into the frigid upper teens and low 20’s by daybreak. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with the low to mid 50’s becoming commonplace during the afternoon. Wednesday might warm into the 60’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for this upcoming weekend could moderate back into the 60’s.

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected from tomorrow through Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris