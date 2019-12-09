Seasonal week of December weather

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Much cooler weather is in store for today, as a fast moving cold front barrels south across the region.  Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s throughout the day with brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Wind chills could hold steady in the 30’s with the sky becoming overcast during the afternoon.  Precipitation-wise, as of this writing, a few flurries or sprinkles might be possible this evening, while the best chances of rain looks to stay well south of the Texas Panhandle.

Tomorrow morning will see a clearing sky in the predawn hours with temperatures chilling into the frigid upper teens and low 20’s by daybreak.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with the low to mid 50’s becoming commonplace during the afternoon.  Wednesday might warm into the 60’s, followed by a return to the 50’s on Thursday and Friday.  Temperatures for this upcoming weekend could moderate back into the 60’s. 

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected from tomorrow through Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

