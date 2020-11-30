Transitioning from November to December; Our week ahead weather

Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
18 mph WSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today will start out very cold with morning lows around 20.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating into the low to mid-50’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow (December 1), looks to follow suit with light northwesterly winds, and highs in the mid-50’s.  By Wednesday and Thursday, however, much colder air could invade from the north, with afternoon temperatures hovering only in the 30’s.  At this juncture, no rain or snow is expected with the passage of this cold front. 

Friday and Saturday should continue dry, but turn slightly warmer, with daytime highs returning to the 40’s and low 50’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

