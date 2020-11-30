Transitioning from November to December; Our week ahead weather

Today will start out very cold with morning lows around 20. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the low to mid-50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow (December 1), looks to follow suit with light northwesterly winds, and highs in the mid-50’s. By Wednesday and Thursday, however, much colder air could invade from the north, with afternoon temperatures hovering only in the 30’s. At this juncture, no rain or snow is expected with the passage of this cold front.

Friday and Saturday should continue dry, but turn slightly warmer, with daytime highs returning to the 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris