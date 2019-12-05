Seasonal end to our workweek

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
24 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
28 mph W
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F A few sprinkles possible early. Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Breezy to possibly windy conditions are expected today, as Pacific and Polar cold fronts traverse the Panhandles.  Our southern counties may witness more of the windy weather with westerly gusts of 20 to 40 mph.  It’s in this area (south of I-40), where temperatures should warm back into the 60’s.  North of the interstate, northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph will blow, with the cooler upper 40’s and 50’s in place.  Amarillo looks to be on the cusp with highs in the lower 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, pockets of sprinkles and light rain will also be possible across our central and northern counties.  Only trace amounts to very light values are expected; no snow is presently in the forecast. 

Moving onto Friday, chilly weather arrives, as the aforementioned Polar cold front sweeps south across the region.  Temperatures will start out in the 20’s, only to moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon.  But few worries, much warmer weather is in store for Saturday and Sunday with blend of 60’s, and even a few low 70’s.  The only negative will be breezy, dry westerly winds, and possible elevated wildfire concerns. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

