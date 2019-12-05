Seasonal end to our workweek

A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.

28°F A few sprinkles possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Breezy to possibly windy conditions are expected today, as Pacific and Polar cold fronts traverse the Panhandles. Our southern counties may witness more of the windy weather with westerly gusts of 20 to 40 mph. It’s in this area (south of I-40), where temperatures should warm back into the 60’s. North of the interstate, northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph will blow, with the cooler upper 40’s and 50’s in place. Amarillo looks to be on the cusp with highs in the lower 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, pockets of sprinkles and light rain will also be possible across our central and northern counties. Only trace amounts to very light values are expected; no snow is presently in the forecast.

Moving onto Friday, chilly weather arrives, as the aforementioned Polar cold front sweeps south across the region. Temperatures will start out in the 20’s, only to moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. But few worries, much warmer weather is in store for Saturday and Sunday with blend of 60’s, and even a few low 70’s. The only negative will be breezy, dry westerly winds, and possible elevated wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris