Seasonal December weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Another cool, albeit, seasonal day is on tap with afternoon sunshine, light winds, and temperatures trading off between the 40’s and low 50’s. The upper 50’s to around 60 looks promising for tomorrow and Thursday. Friday and Saturday might make the low to mid 60’s, followed by the colder 30’s and 40’s by Sunday.

Regarding any precipitation over the next 7 days…dry conditions look to continue through Saturday, while a possible wintry mix of weather might occur on Sunday night and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris