Seasonal December weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Generally clear. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Another cool, albeit, seasonal day is on tap with afternoon sunshine, light winds, and temperatures trading off between the 40’s and low 50’s.  The upper 50’s to around 60 looks promising for tomorrow and Thursday.  Friday and Saturday might make the low to mid 60’s, followed by the colder 30’s and 40’s by Sunday.

Regarding any precipitation over the next 7 days…dry conditions look to continue through Saturday, while a possible wintry mix of weather might occur on Sunday night and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss