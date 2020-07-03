Thunderstorms and the holiday weekend

Greetings,

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be in the offing for today, Independence Day, and Sunday. Timing of the storms looks to be anywhere from mid-afternoon through the evening hours for each day. Now in saying this, not every location will see rain, but at least the opportunity for precipitation will be around throughout the weekend. Widespread severe weather is not expected on any one of these days, however, storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Lightning, of course, is always a concern.

Regarding temperatures – the weather will be typically hot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Today will see highs back in the 90’s, along with a few 100’s, while tomorrow and Sunday should be seasonal, with a mix of upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out in the low 90’s for each day.

Lastly, until we see substantial wetting rains return, wildfire dangers will continue. Please stay very cognizant about wildfire concerns, as we travel into this Fourth of July weekend!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris