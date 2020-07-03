Breaking News
Boys Ranch, Oldham County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 missing teens

Thunderstorms and the holiday weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

92°F Few Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

97°F Few Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

98°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings,

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be in the offing for today, Independence Day, and Sunday.  Timing of the storms looks to be anywhere from mid-afternoon through the evening hours for each day.  Now in saying this, not every location will see rain, but at least the opportunity for precipitation will be around throughout the weekend.  Widespread severe weather is not expected on any one of these days, however, storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Lightning, of course, is always a concern.

Regarding temperatures – the weather will be typically hot over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.  Today will see highs back in the 90’s, along with a few 100’s, while tomorrow and Sunday should be seasonal, with a mix of upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.  Amarillo looks to top out in the low 90’s for each day.

Lastly, until we see substantial wetting rains return, wildfire dangers will continue.  Please stay very cognizant about wildfire concerns, as we travel into this Fourth of July weekend!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss