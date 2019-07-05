Scattered evening storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Hello everyone.

Another hot day is on tap with sunshine, humid southeasterly winds, and temperatures heating back into the 90’s. Amarillo should top out close to 97. Today, however, unlike the last few days, will have a weak cold front nudging in from the north. This boundary could spark scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Lightning, gusty erratic winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns. Additional storms look possible for tomorrow, while quiet weather should return on Sunday.

Temperatures over the weekend will be less hot with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to return from Monday through Friday, while thunderstorm chances should stay minimal throughout the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone! Also, please remember to seek shelter if a storm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris