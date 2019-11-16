Saturday night cold front

Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and becoming windy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
35°F Decreasing cloudiness and becoming windy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy early. Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. S winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Pleasant weather is on tap for this afternoon with some cloud cover, and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  By tonight, however, another cold front will plow through, dropping numbers into the 50’s and low 60’s for tomorrow.  Northerly winds could be brisk at times, running upwards of 15 to 25 mph.  No precipitation is expected with this frontal passage.

Monday starts another warming trend with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, followed by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70’s.  A few thunderstorms, may develop by midweek, while additional thundershowers could be possible by Thursday night and Friday.  Temperatures on these two days look to drop back into the cooler 40’s and 50’s.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

