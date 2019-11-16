Saturday night cold front

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Pleasant weather is on tap for this afternoon with some cloud cover, and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. By tonight, however, another cold front will plow through, dropping numbers into the 50’s and low 60’s for tomorrow. Northerly winds could be brisk at times, running upwards of 15 to 25 mph. No precipitation is expected with this frontal passage.

Monday starts another warming trend with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, followed by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70’s. A few thunderstorms, may develop by midweek, while additional thundershowers could be possible by Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures on these two days look to drop back into the cooler 40’s and 50’s.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris