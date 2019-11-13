Roller coaster weather; November temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Sunshine returns for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 60’s to around 70 this afternoon. By this evening, another cold front passes through, giving us northerly winds with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s tomorrow. No rain or snow is expected, this front will be dry.

Temperatures look to rebound into the 60’s and low 70’s on Friday and Saturday, followed by a return to the cooler 40’s and low 50’s Sunday. As this next cold front moves through on Saturday night, brief rain showers, or possibly a light wintry mix could be seen for Sunday morning. Lastly, warmer weather should return on Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris