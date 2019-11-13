Roller coaster weather; November temperatures

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph NE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
26 mph NNE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Sunshine returns for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the 60’s to around 70 this afternoon.  By this evening, another cold front passes through, giving us northerly winds with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s tomorrow.  No rain or snow is expected, this front will be dry.

Temperatures look to rebound into the 60’s and low 70’s on Friday and Saturday, followed by a return to the cooler 40’s and low 50’s Sunday.  As this next cold front moves through on Saturday night, brief rain showers, or possibly a light wintry mix could be seen for Sunday morning.  Lastly, warmer weather should return on Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

