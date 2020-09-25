September record heat

Today through Sunday looks to feel like summer in fall, as a blend of upper 80’s to upper 90’s will be seen. This afternoon should be breezy and hot with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 97. In fact, for Amarillo, 97 would break the old record set from just last year! Dalhart and Borger could also tie or break records today with highs of 93 and 97 respectively. Tomorrow may see additional record heat with a mix of 90’s, along with a couple of low 100’s! Sunday will continue unseasonably warm with the 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should finally see temperatures cooling back into the 70’s, if not the upper 60’s.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, little to no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast. The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris