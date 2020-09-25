September record heat

Clear

Amarillo

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
62°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
25 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Today through Sunday looks to feel like summer in fall, as a blend of upper 80’s to upper 90’s will be seen.  This afternoon should be breezy and hot with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 97.  In fact, for Amarillo, 97 would break the old record set from just last year!  Dalhart and Borger could also tie or break records today with highs of 93 and 97 respectively.  Tomorrow may see additional record heat with a mix of 90’s, along with a couple of low 100’s!  Sunday will continue unseasonably warm with the 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday should finally see temperatures cooling back into the 70’s, if not the upper 60’s. 

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, little to no rain is expected over the next 7 days. 

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast.  The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

