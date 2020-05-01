Hot start to the month of May

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Hello everyone, and welcome to May!

High pressure aloft and compressional warming will translate into hot weather over the next few days. This afternoon promises to be partly sunny with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to heat up into a range of mid 90’s to around 100. Amarillo’s record high is 95 from 1992; we may hit 97 during the afternoon. Tomorrow will be about the same with expected warmth close to 95, which would tie the record of 95, set back in 2012.

A nice reprieve from the heat should be felt on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 80’s. Monday, however, may return to the breezy, hot 90’s, with another record high in jeopardy. Finally, as we travel into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should fall down into the pleasant 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – enough instability may be present for later today, giving us a slight chance of one or two high based thundershowers. Any rain generated, however, will evaporate on the way to the ground. A couple of thunderstorms may skirt just north of our area tomorrow, but no rain is expected locally through Tuesday.

Stay safe, and enjoy the weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris