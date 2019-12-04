Rain showers and sprinkles

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Hereford

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Southwesterly winds will increase upwards of 15 to 25 mph this afternoon, as an upper-level storm approaches from the west coast.  An overcast sky is expected with temperatures warming back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s.  Today’s breeze, however, will make the air feel rather cool. 

Tomorrow will see the upper-level energy passing overhead with the possibility of spotty rain showers.  Lack of low-level moisture, however, should keep rain totals to very low values.  The best prospects for any showers or sprinkles looks to stay across our central and northern counties.  Regarding temperatures, blustery northwest winds will limit afternoon warmth to the upper 40’s and low 50’s. The 60’s, however, could still be present south of Interstate 40. 

Friday looks to stay seasonal with a mix of low 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday promise to be breezy and much nicer with temperatures warming back into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s!  The only negative to this weekend’s weather could be a return to elevated wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss