Rain showers and sprinkles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Southwesterly winds will increase upwards of 15 to 25 mph this afternoon, as an upper-level storm approaches from the west coast. An overcast sky is expected with temperatures warming back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Today’s breeze, however, will make the air feel rather cool.

Tomorrow will see the upper-level energy passing overhead with the possibility of spotty rain showers. Lack of low-level moisture, however, should keep rain totals to very low values. The best prospects for any showers or sprinkles looks to stay across our central and northern counties. Regarding temperatures, blustery northwest winds will limit afternoon warmth to the upper 40’s and low 50’s. The 60’s, however, could still be present south of Interstate 40.

Friday looks to stay seasonal with a mix of low 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday promise to be breezy and much nicer with temperatures warming back into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s! The only negative to this weekend’s weather could be a return to elevated wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris