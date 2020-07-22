Typical summertime temperatures with slightly less rain chances

Hello everyone,

Typical summertime heat will continue for today with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to warm back into the low to mid 90 for this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 93. Tomorrow through Sunday will hold on to these same values, with humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, hit or miss thunderstorms will develop later today and this evening, just about anywhere across our area. Any storm that forms could pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail. Always stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location. Storm activity looks to stay along, or west of the New Mexico State Line from tomorrow through Sunday. Better chances of rain could return on Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris