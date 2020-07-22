Typical summertime temperatures with slightly less rain chances

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

93°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello everyone,

Typical summertime heat will continue for today with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures look to warm back into the low to mid 90 for this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 93.  Tomorrow through Sunday will hold on to these same values, with humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, hit or miss thunderstorms will develop later today and this evening, just about anywhere across our area.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail.  Always stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location.  Storm activity looks to stay along, or west of the New Mexico State Line from tomorrow through Sunday.  Better chances of rain could return on Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

