Isolated storms, and baking hot weather

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather for this week, with the 90’s and low 100’s being commonplace. At the same time, however, afternoon and nightly thunderstorms will also play a role…at least through tomorrow. The storms that develop later today could pulse strong to marginally severe with increased lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. The same can be said for tomorrow with hit or miss thunderstorms. Of course, always stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.

Regarding temperature, Today could be slightly less hot with mainly mid 90’s, while tomorrow through Friday might see highs ranging from 97 to 105. The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return by this upcoming weekend, along with slightly better chances of rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris