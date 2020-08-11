Isolated storms, and baking hot weather

Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
24 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Windy with isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Greetings, 

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate our weather for this week, with the 90’s and low 100’s being commonplace.  At the same time, however, afternoon and nightly thunderstorms will also play a role…at least through tomorrow.  The storms that develop later today could pulse strong to marginally severe with increased lightning, sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  The same can be said for tomorrow with hit or miss thunderstorms.  Of course, always stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.  

Regarding temperature, Today could be slightly less hot with mainly mid 90’s, while tomorrow through Friday might see highs ranging from 97 to 105.  The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return by this upcoming weekend, along with slightly better chances of rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

