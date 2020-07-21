Rain chances slipping away. Seasonal summertime heat continues

Greetings,

Scattered thunderstorms look to move across our western counties along the New Mexico State Line this evening. This shield of storms may include Amarillo on its eastern fringe with roughly a 30% chance of rain. Our eastern counties will be at 20% or less. Any thunderstorm that forms could briefly pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Tomorrow evening might see one more round of hit or miss storms, before our rain chances slip away for the rest of this week.

Temperature-wise, seasonal summertime heat looks to continue with hardly any 100’s in the forecast. This afternoon should warm back into the mid 90’s with humid southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow could trade-off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday highs look to stay generally in the low to mid 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris