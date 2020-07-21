Rain chances slipping away. Seasonal summertime heat continues

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
mph
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Greetings,

Scattered thunderstorms look to move across our western counties along the New Mexico State Line this evening.  This shield of storms may include Amarillo on its eastern fringe with roughly a 30% chance of rain.  Our eastern counties will be at 20% or less.  Any thunderstorm that forms could briefly pulse strong with sudden downburst winds, heavy rain, lightning, and pockets of small hail.  Severe weather is not expected at this time.  Tomorrow evening might see one more round of hit or miss storms, before our rain chances slip away for the rest of this week.

Temperature-wise, seasonal summertime heat looks to continue with hardly any 100’s in the forecast.  This afternoon should warm back into the mid 90’s with humid southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Tomorrow could trade-off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday highs look to stay generally in the low to mid 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

