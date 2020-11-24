Thanksgiving Week weather

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Cloudy and windy at times with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Low around 30F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Today may start out with a few rumbles of thunder early this morning. No severe weather is expected, as widely scattered showers and thunderstorms drift northeast across the area. Additional storms could develop this afternoon over our northeast counties, moving into Western Oklahoma before sunset. A few of these thunderstorms might pulse strong with sudden gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and pockets of small hail. On the backside of this system, a brief rain/snow mix could occur across our far northern counties, including the Oklahoma Panhandle, and Southwest Kansas. All of this activity should exit to our east by mid-evening, leaving a windy night in its wake.

Speaking of wind, today will be a cool day with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, along with strong west-northwesterly winds of 20 to 40 mph.

Tomorrow should start off clear and frigid with morning lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 60’s during the afternoon. Thanksgiving Day looks to follow suit with sunshine, variable winds, and highs in the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. By Friday, however, another cold front plows through, dropping temperatures into the blustery 40’s. Also, a slight chance for passing rain/snow showers could occur on Friday night and Saturday morning. All precipitation should come to an end during the early afternoon hours, allowing Saturday to moderate back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. The low to mid 60’s look to return on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

3:18 pm: Pea size hail piled up in Canadian, courtesy of Jay McCoy

3:11 pm:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, and Potter Counties until 3:45 pm for a severe thunderstorm near Fritch moving east at 50 mph. This storm is capable of quarter size hail. Head indoors and keep away from windows if you are in Borger, Fritch, Skellytown, and Lake Meredith.

2:26 pm: video from Jay McCoy near Glazier of thunderstorm rotation

2:23 pm: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for areas in Beaver, Lipscomb, Hemphill, and Wheeler Counties for storms capable of quarter size to golf ball size. Head indoors if you’re in these areas and keep away from windows.

2:22 pm: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Lipscomb, Hemphill, Wheeler, and Beaver Counties until 9 pm for potential severe thunderstorms capable of hail up to the size of hen eggs and 70 mph wind gusts. A tornado cannot be ruled out during this time. Be ready to get to shelter if a warning is issued for your location.