Seasonal heat, but getting hotter

Hello everyone,

The widespread rain that many locations saw last night and early this morning will give way to sultry conditions for later today. The higher humidity, along with a partly sunny sky will accompany temperatures, as they rise into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out close to 95. Unfortunately, the thermometer will be on the rise for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday with highs back around 100, while the mid to upper 90’s look to return on Monday and Tuesday. In a nutshell, whether we are in the 90’s or low 100’s, be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and of course, try to stay in an air conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.

Precipitation-wise, unfortunately, it looks like our chances of rain wind down over this weekend and for early next week. The exceptions will be our counties along the New Mexico State Line, which could see occasional thunderstorms from time to time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris