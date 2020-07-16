Seasonal heat, but getting hotter

Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

90°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

The widespread rain that many locations saw last night and early this morning will give way to sultry conditions for later today.  The higher humidity, along with a partly sunny sky will accompany temperatures, as they rise into the 90’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out close to 95.  Unfortunately, the thermometer will be on the rise for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday with highs back around 100, while the mid to upper 90’s look to return on Monday and Tuesday.  In a nutshell, whether we are in the 90’s or low 100’s, be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and of course, try to stay in an air conditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.

Precipitation-wise, unfortunately, it looks like our chances of rain wind down over this weekend and for early next week.  The exceptions will be our counties along the New Mexico State Line, which could see occasional thunderstorms from time to time.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

