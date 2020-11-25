Unsettled Thanksgiving week weather

The active, windy weather from yesterday will give way to docile conditions today. Under a sunny sky with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should moderate back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, will continue mild, even though a cold front will slip through during the course of the afternoon. Temperatures look to range from the 50’s north to the 70’s south. Amarillo and our central counties should top out in the 60’s.

Colder weather is expected on Friday dropping temperatures into the blustery 40’s. Also, a slight chance for passing rain/snow showers could occur on Friday night and Saturday morning. All precipitation should come to an end during the early afternoon hours, allowing Saturday to moderate back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. The low to mid 50’s look to return on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris