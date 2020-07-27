Cold front, and tropical-like downpours

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Ample moisture and a mid-summer cold front will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. While severe weather can never be discounted, occasional storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds and heavy rain. In fact, areas of flooding might become the main hazard, if thunderstorms and the attendant tropical-like downpours, stay over the same locations for too long. Of course, always be aware of lightning.

Regarding temperatures, today and tomorrow will have highs holding steady in the very humid 80’s, while Wednesday through Sunday look to see a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s each day.

The effects of the cold front will fizzle out by midweek, but additional thunderstorms could drift into the combine Panhandles each evening, from New Mexico and Southern Colorado. At this point, Friday and Saturday offer the best opportunity for additional rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris