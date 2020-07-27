Cold front, and tropical-like downpours

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

87°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Hereford

91°F Broken Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Perryton

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Pampa

89°F Broken Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello everyone, 

Ample moisture and a mid-summer cold front will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.  While severe weather can never be discounted, occasional storms may pulse strong from time to time, causing sudden downburst winds and heavy rain.  In fact, areas of flooding might become the main hazard, if thunderstorms and the attendant tropical-like downpours, stay over the same locations for too long.  Of course, always be aware of lightning. 

 Regarding temperatures, today and tomorrow will have highs holding steady in the very humid 80’s, while Wednesday through Sunday look to see a blend of upper 80’s to mid 90’s each day. 

The effects of the cold front will fizzle out by midweek, but additional thunderstorms could drift into the combine Panhandles each evening, from New Mexico and Southern Colorado.  At this point, Friday and Saturday offer the best opportunity for additional rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss